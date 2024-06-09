Sunday, June 09, 2024
Bohra Community delegation calls on Sindh Governor

APP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A delegation of Dawoodi Bohara Community called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here Saturday.

The four-member delegation included Kameel Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal and Mustansar. Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that he invited the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohar Community Syedna Mufadal Saifuddin to visit Karachi and would soon write a letter to him to spend the month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the city. He said that the services of Dawoodi Bohra Community to the national economy were commendable. The delegation on the occasion said that the free education of IT courses to the youth in Governor House was a great achievement.

APP

