Chinese footwear delegation visit to TDAP Lahore office

LAHORE - A Chinese footwear delegation, belonging to Guangdong Shoe Manufacturers Association and Guangdong Shoe Materials Association, called upon the Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Lahore Ms Rafia Syed on 7th June, 2024. The Director General welcomed the Chinese delegation, discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed the resolve of the government to extend maximum possible facilitation to Chinese businessmen and investors. The Chairman of PFMA, Mr Mansoor Ehsan and Secretary General PFMA, Mr Ahmad Fawad accompanied the delegation.

Hosted by the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association PFMA and facilitated by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan TDAP, the Chinese delegation visited different footwear factories in Lahore and Sheikhupura, and held productive B2B meetings with the Pakistani footwear businesss community. The aim of the visits and meetings was for the Chinese delegation to gain an in-depth understanding of the current state of the Pakistani footwear market, providing an informed and accurate assessment for their industry investment plan.

In light of their observations and assessment, the Chinese footwear delegation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association PFMA. In the first phase, the Chinese will invest RMB 50 million (approx. PKR 2 billion) in the Pakistani footwear industry. Following the success of initial investment and achievement of the desired results in the first phase, an estimated investment worth RMB 500 million (approx. PKR 20 billion) shall be implemented in footwear manufacturing, sourcing and developing supply chain of materials market in Pakistan. The Director General apprised the delegation members of the huge potential of investment in Pakistan and the role of TDAP. She highlighted that the footwear sector in Pakistan is a vital component of the country’s manufacturing industry, contributing significantly to exports, employment and economic growth. Pakistan is the 7th largest consumer of footwear in the world, and employs around 1 million people in the country. DG Punjab, TDAP Ms. Rafia Syed thanked the delegation members for visiting Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and urged them to invest in the Pakistani footwear sector with full confidence and optimism.