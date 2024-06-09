Sunday, June 09, 2024
CM Murad orders arrest of teenage boy’s killer

Sindh CM directs strict action against private security companies that hand over arms to under-training or recruited new guards

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a cleaner boy’s death by a security guard of a private security company has ordered to arrest the culprit immediately and submit a report to him in this regard. According to a CM’s Spokesman, the Chief Minister had ordered to take action against private security companies that hand over arms to under-training or recruited new guards. The Sindh Chief Minister directed the Home Department to inspect private security companies.

Murad said that the companies should also work on mental health and development of security guards during and after recruiting process. 

He said that arms should not be given to a person, who was recruited as a new security guard. He said that the criminal record of the guard should also be checked during the recruitment and his deployment. The CM said that such incidents were painful and unbearable. He had also expressed his sorrow and showed sympathy to the family members over the death of the boy.

