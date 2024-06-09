CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the death of two children in a fire in Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital. The CM also sought a report from the Sahiwal Commissioner. The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. She directed to probe the sorrowful incident. She directed to take stern action after ascertaining responsibility. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We stand with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.” CM pays tribute to martyred constables. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to two constables, who were martyred in firing by dacoits in the Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan. The Chief Minister said, “The police personnel attaining the exalted rank of martyrdom during performing their duty are the pride of Punjab Police.” The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the family members of martyred constables Shafique Ahmad and Zeeshan Khurram.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide best treatment facilities to injured personnel Muhammad Ishaq. She directed the IG Police to ensure an expeditious arrest of the dacoits involved in the incident.