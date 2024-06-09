Sunday, June 09, 2024
Cotton research funding a must in next budget, says Dr Yusuf Zafar

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
MULTAN    -   Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr Yusuf Zafar  has emphasized the need for funding for cotton research and development in the upcoming 2024-25 budget. Speaking to agricultural scientists at the Pakistan Cotton Committee, he stressed the importance of modern R&D projects to enhance the cotton industry. Dr Yusuf Zafar highlighted the necessity of innovative solutions to boost production, improve quality, and combat diseases. He called for collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve these goals, suggesting that joint efforts could significantly benefit the cotton sector. Dr Yusuf Zafar urged the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to ensure timely payment of the cotton cess and the prompt release of the remaining cess amount. Addressing the challenges faced by the cotton industry, such as climate change, water scarcity, and disease outbreaks, Dr Yusuf Zafar warned that insufficient funding could jeopardize ongoing research projects and the country’s economic stability. He underscored the critical role of public-private partnerships in securing adequate funding for research and development to overcome these challenges.

Our Staff Reporter

