CTD Punjab nabs 15 terrorists, recovers weapons explosives

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan and arrested 15 terrorists belonging to banned outfits during intelligence-based operations, according to the spokesman, CTD Punjab. In order to effectively deal with any untoward incident, 180 secret operations were conducted in different districts of the province during which 181 suspects were interrogated and 15 terrorists belonging to banned organizations were arrested. The CTD recovered weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials from the possession of terrorists. Among the arrested terrorists are Hafiz Abdul Malik, Noor Rahim, Noor Ul Amin, Manzar Aziz, Abdul Saboor Riaz, Noor Wali, Muhammad Ikram Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Abdul Wahab Hussaini, Yar Gul, Asrar Ahmed, Ali Shah, Ali Zaman and Umar Rehman. He is related to the banned organizations Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan and ISIS. The arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Chiniot. As many as 5977 grams of explosives, one suicide, one IED bomb, one 30 bore pistol with 18 bullets, 18 detonators, 47 safety fuse wire, 86 stickers, 68 pamphlets, nine prohibited books, two receipt books and Rs.49550/ were recovered from their possession. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned sabotage and wanted to target important installations in the terrorist operation. 14 FIRs were registered against the arrested terrorists. The spokesperson further said that CTD Punjab conducted 714 combing operations during this week with the help of local police and security agencies and 70 recoveries have been made.

He said that the CTD Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism and bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars. He said that in case of any information related to terrorism, masses should report it to the helpline of the CTD Punjab on 0800-11111.