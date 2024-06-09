Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, along with Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, visited the Postgraduate College on Saturday to review the development works. The principal of Postgraduate College, Dr. Prof. Rehmatullah, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the newly constructed block. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised that the development projects must be finished on schedule, and officials who neglect their duties during construction should face consequences. Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Rural Health Center in Moradabad. The Deputy Commissioner visited the doctors in the hospital as well. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the stock of medicines in detail. During the visit, he expressed that free medical medicines should be provided to the patients admitted to the hospital.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024