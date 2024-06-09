Encroachments should be removed from footpaths located in different areas of city, says Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a strong and coordinated strategy should be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city.

He expressed these views on Saturday while presiding over separate meetings of the Estate Department, Land Department, Anti-Encroachments Department and Council Department.

The meeting noted that buildings that started construction within the boundaries of KMC should be monitored, if they are built illegally, immediate legal action should be taken against it. Encroachment creates deterioration in the city, especially traffic accidents increase, if encroachments are established on footpaths.

Municipal Commissioner KMC S. M. Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Altaf Sario, Additional SSP South, SSP East and, the concerned departmental heads participated in the meeting.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that encroachments should be cleared from the footpaths located in different areas of the city, especially in the South and East District. If there are encroachments on footpaths, people walk on the streets causing traffic accidents, he added.

The mayor directed the Senior Director of Land Sabah ul Islam and Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput to work together with the district administration to carry out operations against encroachments. He said that encroachments should never be established especially in front or around the Parks, playgrounds and places of worship, he said that the land mafia has built shops by placing containers on footpaths so these should be removed immediately. No pressure should be accepted in this regard, he added.

The mayor said that shopkeepers have also set up encroachments inside the markets of KMC and have crossed the limits of their shops and occupied the corridors and pedestrian space which must be abolished. He directed the additional directors and deputy directors present in the meeting to take effective action in their respective areas and play their roles to end encroachments. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against the officers who do not perform.

The mayor said that during one year of mayorship, he has understood the performance of all the officers, so it would be better if the officers fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, dedication and in a transparent manner, otherwise, he has to take action against the officers.

The mayor said that the officers of the Anti-Encroachments and Land Department should not keep their eyes closed on encroachments but keep a close eye on their respective areas and discourage the land mafia and miscreants by taking action against encroachments at the initial level so that the city can get better and the flow of traffic on the roads also improve.