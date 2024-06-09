Sunday, June 09, 2024
Fatehjang police arrest 4 dacoits 

Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK    -   Fatehjang police have arrested four dacoits and recovered cash and valuables worth millions from their possession. The dacoits which included Muhammad Asif, Abdullah, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Naseem had snatched Rs 4 lac and jewellery from the ladies in village Hattar when these ladies were alone at home. The same dacoits had also taken away two air conditioners, two LEDs and solar invertors from another house. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. On the other hand, Attock Saddar police have booked a shopkeeper Shoaib r/o Kamra for allegedly making objectionable pictures of a 12-year old boy and also sexually assaulting him many a times. Police are on the hunt to arrest him.

Staff Reporter

