Financial facilitation will augment Pak-China business activities: NBP president

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Rehmat Ali Hasnie participated in the Pakistan China Business Conference held in Shenzhen, China. Hasnie was among the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Tuesday landed in China’s Shenzhen on his official visit to the country, as Islamabad aims to advance bilateral trade and economic ties with Beijing and attract Chinese investors via business-to-business (B2B) projects.

The conference provided a platform for fostering economic ties between Pakistan and China. Hasnie met with key officials, including Shi Weigan, Director-General of the Shenzhen Local Financial Supervision Administration, to discuss potential opportunities for establishing an NBP branch in Shenzhen and exploring the city’s government incentives. The president NBP also held fruitful discussions with representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Silk Road International Investment Management Co. Ltd. (SRIIF) about potential collaboration opportunities.

Furthermore, Hasnie met with Wallace LAI, COO of Huawei Technologies, and Ethan SUN, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, to explore avenues for collaboration on smart products, financial solutions, and services. He also visited the Huawei Technology Centre, gaining insights into their latest advancements. Hasnie participated in a media interview with China Economic News and shared his views about the conference with PTV, Pakistan’s national television network. He expressed his optimism about the conference, highlighting the “new chapter” it opens for both countries and the intention of both sides for “provision of a business-friendly environment.”