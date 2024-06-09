Five drown as vehicle plunges into Neelum River near Karimabad

Five people drowned when a motorcar plunged into Neelum River near Karimabad area of Neelum Valley on Sunday, police officials said.

According to details, a vehicle carrying 14 people was traveling from Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to Taobut when it slid off the road and fell into Neelum River.

Police officials confirmed that five people lost their lives, six were rescued, while three others remained missing.

A senior police officer stated that retrieving the vehicle from the swiftly flowing Neelum River was proving to be challenging.

He expressed suspicion that the three missing people might still be trapped inside the submerged vehicle.