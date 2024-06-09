Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair bids farewell to PML-N

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair bids farewell to PML-N
Web Desk
2:34 PM | June 09, 2024
National

In an unexpected development, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair parted ways with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday (today).

Zubair, who previously served as the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, cited differences with the party as the reason behind his extreme step.

"Our politics, as the PML-N, was built on the trust of the people. They used to trust us," he said, reflecting on his decision.

The former governor said that he stood by the party as long as discussions about civil supremacy persisted within, and noted a shift in the party's stance in its effort to maintain power at all costs.

"Quitting in the present circumstances seemed preferable," said Zubair, whose resignation follows those of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

He said that he had made up his mind about the departure some time back.

Zubair mentioned that he had developed differences with the PML-N on several issues, notably the no-confidence vote and the 16-month performance of the former PTI government.

Teachers visit to FC Balochistan (North) Headquarters

Zubair said he has not yet made a decision to join any party but would reach a decision after consulting with friends.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1717914239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024