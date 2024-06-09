Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair bids farewell to PML-N

In an unexpected development, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair parted ways with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday (today).

Zubair, who previously served as the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, cited differences with the party as the reason behind his extreme step.

"Our politics, as the PML-N, was built on the trust of the people. They used to trust us," he said, reflecting on his decision.

The former governor said that he stood by the party as long as discussions about civil supremacy persisted within, and noted a shift in the party's stance in its effort to maintain power at all costs.

"Quitting in the present circumstances seemed preferable," said Zubair, whose resignation follows those of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

He said that he had made up his mind about the departure some time back.

Zubair mentioned that he had developed differences with the PML-N on several issues, notably the no-confidence vote and the 16-month performance of the former PTI government.

Zubair said he has not yet made a decision to join any party but would reach a decision after consulting with friends.