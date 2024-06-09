Sunday, June 09, 2024
Gang of 5 dacoits loot Rs 0.7m from chicken shop on gunpoint

Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   A gang of five dacoits while brandishing automatic weapons stormed into a chicken shop at Chungi Number 22 on Saturday morning and looted cash from the owners on gunpoint, informed sources. The incident of dacoity took place in limits of Police Station RA Bazaar. The gang of dacoits managed to flee on two motorcycles from the scene after commitimg crime, sources said. According to sources, a citizen namely Subhan alerted police on helpline Rescue 15 that he along with other staff was present in shop when some 5 dacoits having guns into hands walked in. The dacoits made the entire staff hostage on gunpoint and collected Rs 700,000 and ran away on motorcycles towrads Bakra Mandi Chowk. Responding to an emergency call, a heavy contingent of RA Bazaar rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording to statements of victims and the eyewitnesses. Police investigators also obtained CCTV footage to identify the daocits. A case has been registered against the fleeing dacoits while further investigation was underway, sources said. Meanwhile, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed that all repair and maintenance work on Faisal Mosque should be completed shortly.

Staff Reporter

