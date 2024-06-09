Gold rate dips by Rs3,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,600 and was sold at Rs239,400 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs243,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs205,247 from Rs208,333 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs188,143 from Rs190,972, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.86 to Rs2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $70 to $2,292 from $2,362.