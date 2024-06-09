Governor Tessori announces cell to follow up street crime killings

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced to establish a cell to follow up on the cases of those who have been killed upon resisting robbery in Karachi during the past year.

The governor visited the residence of Itteqa Moeen, a 27-year-old highly qualified man who was gunned down for resisting robbery in Karachi, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Kamran Khan Tessori assured the parents of the deceased that he would personally look into the case and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

Later, while talking to the media, he said that a special cell would be formed at the Governor’s House to follow up the cases of those who fell prey to street crimes in the city.

He said that all street crime cases from the past year will be investigated at special cell at the Governor’s House. The governor said that the public should be informed how many people were murdered upon resisting robbery, how many arrests were made, and how many accused were convicted.

Earlier in the day, the prime suspects in the murder case of Itteqa Moeen, 27-year-old gold medalist mechanical engineer and Hafiz-e-Quran in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on June 1, were arrested from Quetta

The sources said that the CIA arrested the suspects who had fled to Balochistan after the killing and their criminal record of the arrested suspects is being obtained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Chandio said that important evidence has been found in the murder case. The SSP said that the suspects are trained and their group has been traced.

According to the police, the arrested suspects are involved in car and motorcycle theft in Karachi. The suspects sell stolen vehicles and motorcycles from Karachi in Balochistan.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) team is still in Quetta to further investigate the matter while the arrested suspects are likely to be transferred to Karachi.