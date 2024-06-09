Govt will crumble after Imran call for action: KP CM

SWAT - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a stern warning on Saturday to those who allegedly violated the Constitution, asserting that a time will come when they will be hanged. Addressing a PTI’s power show here on Saturday, Gandapur emphasised the unassailable nature of Imran Khan’s ideology and expressed confidence that the current government would crumble after Khan’s call to action.

Gandapur lamented that the country’s governance should be run with constitutional principles rather than dictated by institutions or individuals.

He decried the imprisonment of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated for over 300 days on what Gandapur described as fabricated charges. KP CM Gandapur assured the public that those responsible for such actions would be held accountable. Drawing parallels to historical figures, Gandapur mentioned Zulfikar Bhutto, whose execution he referenced to underline the gravity of unconstitutional actions. He reminded the audience that the nation does not belong to any one individual or family and vowed to reclaim the rights of the people.

Highlighting the resilience and determination of PTI supporters, Gandapur urged them to be prepared for a significant struggle to uphold democracy and the rule of law. He invoked the spirit of the Kashmiri people, who have fought tirelessly for their freedom, as an example of the steadfastness required in their own fight.