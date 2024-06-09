Hajj Flight operation from Multan Airport completed

MULTAN - Hajj flight operation from Multan International Airport completed as last flight left for Saudi Arabia here on Saturday. Overall, a total of 13,000 intending pilgrims from across the region departed from Multan International Airport, said Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar while talking to APP. This year, a total of 80,000 pilgrims are on journey under private scheme however 70,000 pilgrims in government scheme. Hajj Directorate provided all possible facilities to the pilgrims under one roof. Similarly, training of the intending pilgrims were conducted at tehsil level. Volunteers and staff at the airport facilitated the pilgrims and managed smooth process for them. Khokhar expressed his satisfaction stating that serving the guests of Allah and His Prophet (PBUH) as public servant was a matter of pride for him. He also noted, the cost of Hajj depends on exchange rate. Last year, Hajj expenses were Rs 1,175,000 per person. However, the expense decreased to Rs 1,075,000 due to an improved exchange rate. He however also anticipated that the expense could decrease further if the rupee continues to strengthen in the coming years.