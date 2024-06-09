Sunday, June 09, 2024
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
LAHORE   -   Hameed Haroon, a stalwart whose impactful contributions to Pakistan’s art, design, media, and cultural landscape have left an indelible mark on the nation’s identity, received the inaugural BNU Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts from Beaconhouse National University’s Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD) on Saturday. A visionary figure, Haroon has championed heritage and culture through his endeavors at Dawn Media, Mohatta Palace Museum, and collaborations with the Government of Sindh. He has meticulously preserved and showcased Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage, supported renowned artists, and curated groundbreaking exhibitions. The award ceremony, held at the SLASS Auditorium, BNU, was attended by members of BNU’s Board of Governors Mrs. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Kasim Kasuri, alongside Syed Baber Ali, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Professor Salima Hashmi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Ms. Sameera Raja, Ms. Adeela Suleman, BNU Vice Chancellor Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, and others. The event also marked the inauguration of the Degree Show 2024, opened by Hameed Haroon himself, showcasing the exceptional works of SVAD’s graduating students. Under the leadership of Dean Rashid Rana, BNU’s SVAD has emerged as a leading center for creative excellence.

Through its unique programmes fostering innovative thinking, artistic expression, and critical analysis, SVAD has nurtured talent, encouraged experimentation, and shaped the future of art and design in Pakistan and beyond.

Our Staff Reporter

