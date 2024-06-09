Harsh Situations in Palestine

Palestine is currently one of the most suffering lands in terms of inhumane acts. Innocent Palestinians face harsh situations unimaginable to most. Sadly, international organizations, especially the UN, are neglectful and fail to preserve human rights in Palestine. Israeli forces have killed more than thirty-four thousand innocent Palestinians. The UN does not seem to recognize Palestine as a separate state with its own land. History shows that Palestinian land was forcibly and illegally occupied by Israeli authorities.

It is disheartening that no country favors Palestine, focusing instead on economic and trade ties, especially the Arab world and Pakistan. Why don’t these countries consider the Palestinian issue as a problem for the entire Muslim Ummah and humanity? Consequently, they suffer from floods and other natural disasters because they have power but don’t use it, being puppets of different countries and unwilling to disconnect from America. America is a strong supporter of Israel, funding its activities.

The authorities in Muslim countries also don’t think about boycotting Israeli and American products, whose profits are spent on bloodshed in Palestine. According to a report, a person is killed every ten minutes in Palestine. Israeli jets even target the houses of innocent people, bombing them. The UN has been unsuccessful in solving this issue and cannot guarantee the preservation of Palestinian rights. A picture on social media showed a man kissing the shrouded body of a child killed in overnight Israeli bombardment in front of a hospital morgue in Rafah.

The Palestinians face the greatest catastrophe, losing not just their houses but their loved ones and families. What law allows attacks on hospitals and schools during war? Thousands of patients and medical staff have been killed. Palestinian officials reported finding more than 300 bodies at Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals. The residents of Palestine were forced to leave Gaza and relocate to Khan Younis, only to be moved again due to extreme genocide and bombardment. Now they have sought refuge in Rafah, but the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to attack Rafah to kill Hamas soldiers. Rafah has a population of 1.5 to 2 million, including children, women, and men.

This is a wake-up call for humanity, especially for powerful human rights organizations like the UN, to end the war peacefully. Why doesn’t the UN use its power to help humans and guarantee their basic needs, like water and electricity? It is disgraceful that the UN has not helped them in these harsh situations. Why is the UN silent? Is it afraid of America and Israel, who are responsible for this genocide and barbarism, creating fear worldwide? I request the UN and international human rights organizations to play their crucial role, stop playing with the emotions of innocent Palestinians, guarantee their rights, and end the war as soon as possible.

BARKAT ALI,

Turbat.