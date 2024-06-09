Hashoo Group’s EveryWater initiative designed to offer access to healthy, drinkable water

ISLAMABAD - Access to safe and clean water is a fundamental human right and is crucial for healthy living, whether it is to cultivate top-notch fruits and vegetables, wash clothes, or cook food. It is harrowing, then, to note that in Pakistan, 80% of the population relies on contaminated water sources. Despite having significant surface water sources, including lakes, coastal basins, reservoirs, glaciers, and rivers, growing nationwide demands and other unique challenges are diminishing access to clean water, posing risks for citizens. Through a recent study, it is estimated that 16 million people across Pakistan lack access to clean water close to their homes.

To address the critical lack of clean water, Pakistanis often turn to bottled water and filtration systems, which require frequent replacement and extensive maintenance or visit community filtration plants. As these solutions can be complex and inconvenient, it is more important than ever to ensure that people across the nation have seamless access to safe water. Several notable local and international parties work tirelessly to facilitate safer and healthier lives for Pakistanis nationwide. One such enterprise is a project of one of the country’s leading hospitality and tourism companies, Hashoo Group, which has business interests in real estate, information technology, corporate social responsibility, and much more. Hashoo Group’s EveryWater is an innovative initiative designed to offer affordable, convenient, and sustainable access to healthy, drinkable water, impacting thousands of lives daily. EveryWater began its mission two years ago and has a deep understanding of the critical nature of water scarcity and how it adversely impacts daily lives. The company supports community empowerment through its easy-to-use, low-maintenance, and convenient filtration device, which transforms water from any tap into safer and drinkable water and lasts up to two years for a family of four to five individuals, catering to their daily needs. This device removes 99% of water contaminants as small as 0.025 microns, including bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals, leaving safer and healthier water for all. By reducing the population’s reliance on bottled water and minimizing water wastage, EveryWater also promotes sustainable practices in line with its parent company, Hashoo Group’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

More than just a profit-based business, when the need has risen, EveryWater has played its part in empowering communities afflicted by natural and economic calamities. After the flash flooding incidents in 2022, EveryWater distributed 60,000 units of its filters to hard-hit areas so they could maintain healthier lives with safe drinking water for themselves and their loved ones. The company focuses its corporate social responsibility efforts on the more impoverished regions of Sindh and Baluchistan, where access to clean water, among other essential resources, remains scarce for most people. With collective efforts from dedicated initiatives such as EveryWater, the aim is to ensure a better quality of life for Pakistanis nationwide by promoting safe and clean living, all of which starts with the life-giving substance that sustains us all – water.