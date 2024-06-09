Hundreds of Sikh yatrees from India arrive for Jor Mela celebrations

LAHORE - About 846 Sikh pilgrims from India, led by Sardar Gurubachan Singh, crossed into Pakistan on Saturday via the Wagah Border to participate in Jor Mela commemorations of Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s death anniversary. The group received a warm welcome with bouquets from Punjab Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). The pilgrims expressed joy upon their arrival, with party leader Sardar Gurubachan Singh noting a profound sense of belonging and warmth in Pakistan, the land of their Guru. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora assured the media of comprehensive hospitality arrangements by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, covering accommodation, security, medical, and travel needs for pilgrims from India and globally.