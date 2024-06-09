Italian opera celebrated in Verona’s ‘magical’ Arena

VERONA, Italy - Verona’s ancient Roman Arena hosted a star-studded classical concert Friday night to celebrate the addition of Italian opera singing to UNESCO’s list of intangible global heritage. Some of the world’s finest singers performed arias, including German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, French baritone Ludovic Tezier, Italian soprano Eleonora Buratto, and her compatriots Luca Salsi and Francesco Meli. The Russian diva Anna Netrebko had to cancel her performance at the last minute for health reasons. A total of 13,500 people attended the concert at the Arena, the largest open-air theatre in the world. Italian opera was added to the UN’s heritage list in December. The citation acknowledged it as an art associated with specific facial expressions and body gestures involving a combination of music, drama, acting and staging. “Italian opera is our common ancestor,” Tezier told AFP.

before the concert. “Opera is an Italian invention which has spread all over the world.”