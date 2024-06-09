Jamaat-e-Islami rejects Punjab defamation law as 'black law'

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman rejected the Punjab defamation law as “black law” on Sunday.

In a statement, the JI chief said that this law was enacted in the dead of the night and Jamaat-e-Islami was the first party to oppose and reject it.

He said that the departure of the Punjab governor from the country allowing the acting governor to sign the Punjab Defamation Act 2024 raised many questions.

The JI chief emphasised that the acting governor's signature on the defamation bill was synonymous with restrictions on freedom of expression.

Hafiz Naeem held the PML-N and PPP equally responsible for the preparation, approval and enforcement of the Punjab defamation law.

He condemned the defamation law as an attack on the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Hafiz Naeem also reaffirmed that the Jamaat-e-Islami stood by the Joint Action Committee of the journalist fraternity.