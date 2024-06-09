Karachi monsoon alert: PDMA warns of over 100pc rains between July-Aug

KARACHI - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh has issued a warning that Karachi is expected to experience more than normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season, with forecasts indicating an over-100% increase in rainfall between July and August.

This alarming prediction was discussed in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi.

Citizens say that the heavy rains could lead to significant damage, especially if effective measures were not taken to clean the city’s drains. Karachi’s drainage system is currently under strain, with 550 waste drains reported to be clogged, posing a serious risk of flooding. The PDMA briefed the meeting that this year, more than 100% rains are expected between July and August.

Commissioner Naqvi highlighted that advance instructions have been issued to all relevant institutions to prepare for the heavy rains. “If there is heavy rain, there is a possibility of major damage because there are 550 waste drains in the city that are clogged due to garbage,” he stated.

The PDMA stressed the importance of making effective arrangements for cleaning the drains and ensuring proper water drainage. Without these precautions, low-lying areas of Karachi are at high risk of experiencing severe flooding and related disasters during the monsoon season. The PDMA’s alert serves as a crucial reminder for the city’s authorities and residents to take immediate and proactive steps to mitigate the potential impacts of the monsoon rains.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meeting to review the preparations ahead of the urban flooding risk in Karachi in the wake of the upcoming monsoon rains. The top bureaucrat said all institutions were on board with the Met Department and PDMA to deal with the possible stormy rains and flood disasters in Sindh.

Shah directed the departments concerned to ensure the availability of emergency equipment, machinery and dewatering pumps and field personnel. He said that due to climate change, the province has been facing more rain and floods than usual.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, hot and humid weather is forecast for coastal areas including Karachi. Mainly, hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

PMD on Saturday predicted hot weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast for coastal areas including Karachi. Mainly, hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.