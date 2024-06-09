Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to Danish School System soon

The federal government has decided to extend the scope of Daanish School System to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the upcoming budget, Rs60 million for the project while Rs100 million will be set aside for dealing with the missing facilities.

On the other hand, it is also proposed to allocate one billion rupee for the Daanish School System in Islamabad while Rs3.5 million are proposed to allocate to the feasibility study of Cadet College Poonch.

Sources said it was also proposed to allocate Rs9.75 million for Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

It is proposed to allocate Rs2.84 billion for seven new schemes while Rs6.91 billion are proposed to set aside for 15 schemes of Ministry of Education.