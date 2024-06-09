Kirghizia Medical Students’ Dilemma

The plight of Pakistani medical students beaten by angry crowds in a Central Asian Muslim country draws attention to why they go there in large numbers.

Many private medical colleges in Pakistan demand illegal donations, amounting to three years’ worth of Kirghiz medical college fees, just to secure admission. This, coupled with the uncalled-for decision during Imran Khan’s regime to classify medical colleges into categories, gave top-category colleges a pretext to charge even more, exceeding 2 million rupees.

Since the first Benazir government in 1988, it has been difficult for male students to get seats in Punjab due to the absence of a 50% quota for boys and girls. Intermediate boards show themselves as enlightened, with top positions in FSc exams predominantly occupied by females, casting doubt on the IQ of males.

Other issues include leaks and selling of exam papers, which have even affected A-levels and raised doubts about the MDCAT exam. A proper inquiry is needed. We should expand MBBS training slots in Pakistan and conduct thorough police checks on students going abroad. Kirghiz authorities’ position should also be understood. However, this is not how guests should be treated in an Islamic society.

Fees for nursing courses should be abolished as these students work in hospitals. There should be a reduction in fees for DPharm, doctor of physiotherapy, and BDS programs. Paying for our students abroad burdens foreign exchange. We may need to recreate provincial medical councils to replace PMDC, especially in Punjab, to help develop more medical colleges in South Punjab. Senior medical professionals should be facilitated and licensed to open medical colleges in 300-bedded hospitals, with initial seats not exceeding 50 per year. If we cannot even educate the next generation, we are worth nothing.

M. SHAIKH,

Islamabad.