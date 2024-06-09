KP cabinet approves setting up of company to focus on minerals marketing

Peshawar - The provincial cabinet has approved the creation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Development and Management Company (KPMDMC), which will focus on mineral exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing.

An official statement noted that this decision was made during the eighth provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, and relevant administrative secretaries.

Key initiatives discussed included strengthening the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, increasing revenue from the mineral sector, and improving the execution of developmental projects.

The chief minister emphasized the need for additional resources for the police to improve law and order. He also stressed enhancing revenue generation from the mineral sector through improved structures and processes.

A draft bill amending Section 116-A of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965, was presented.

It proposed reallocating the 25 percent quota/share of traffic fines from traffic education, awareness, and the purchase of machinery and equipment to 15 percent, with the remaining 10 percent directed to the Police Welfare Fund.

The cabinet approved a summary to introduce an online payment system and integrate the existing Motor Vehicle Registration System with the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.

A summary addressing compensation for property losses in Upper South Waziristan was also approved.

The compensation, titled the Citizen Losses Compensation Programme South Waziristan Upper, will be paid by the federal government.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department proposed including Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) and Potassium Chlorate in the definition of explosives under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Explosives Act, 2013. The cabinet approved this proposal.

A summary for implementing proposed energy conservation measures was presented.

The cabinet, as recommended by the Energy and Power Department, approved amendments to the Rules of Business, 1985, empowering the Provincial Electric Inspectorate to enforce NEECA laws and regulations related to energy conservation across all sectors in the province.

The Agriculture Department’s proposal to reconstitute the Pakistan Tobacco Board was approved.

With the board’s tenure having expired on January 23, 2014, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad, requested the nomination of three progressive tobacco growers and one official member for the next tenure.

Finally, the cabinet approved the names of Dr. Shabana Haider as Chairperson, and Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Muhammad Yahya, Anam Saeed, and Dr. Sobia Sabir Ali as members of the Boards of Governors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation, based on nominations by the Search and Nomination Council.