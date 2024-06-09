Lahore, Faisalabad enter Summer Games 2024 kabaddi semis

LAHORE - The kabaddi teams of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions stormed into the semifinal of Summer Games 2024 kabaddi event after winning their preliminary round matches against their respective opponents at the Punjab Stadium on Friday night. Sahiwal division kabaddi team defeated DG Khan by a margin of 33-25 in the opening match of the event. Lahore division kabaddi team toppled Multan by a huge difference of 52-34 in the next match. The Faisalabad division kabaddi team proved too strong for Sargodhaboys and handed them a mauling of 39-13. In their next encounter,Sahiwal trounced Rawalpindi by 52-34 while in the fifth match of theevent, Gujranwala routed Bahawalpur by a big margin of 58-37. Earlier, the third and last phase of Summer Games 2024 kabaddievent got under way at Punjab Stadium here on Friday night. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, who was the chief guest on this occasion, inaugurated the event.

Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director SportsYasmeen Akhtar, Coordinator Sports Malik Anoosh Khokhar, DeputyDirector Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Ataur Rehman, ChiefSports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti, renowned wrestler NadeemPehlwan, all Divisional Sports Officers and a large number ofkabaddiplayers and officials were also present on this occasion.

Director Admin Dr M Kaleem was introduced with the players andofficials of all teams prior to the event. The National Anthem was alsopresented at the inaugural ceremony. Players and kabaddi fans dancedon the drum beat at the opening ceremony.

Talking to media at the inaugural ceremony, Director Admin Dr MKaleem said that Summer Games 2024 events are being organized inaccordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawazand under the supervision of Punjab Minister of Sports and YouthAffairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar. “Top level facilities are beingprovided to all participating players and officials on the directions ofDirector General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal.”

Director Admin Dr M Kaleem said that the teams from 9 divisions ofPunjab are participating in the Kabaddi Championship. “Today is ahistoric occasion for young kabaddi players to showcase and provetheir talent.”

He said that kabaddi is the game of our land and people of Punjablove this game a lot. “Kabaddi is the identity of Punjab. Our ScrutinyCommittee will select talented players from this championship. Priorto this event, several talented players have emerged from hockey andvolleyball events of Summer Games 2024”.