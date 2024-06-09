Sunday, June 09, 2024
Man murdered in Islamabad

INP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Unidentified assailants shot and killed a citizen in Islamabad’s Sector I-11/2 in the wee hours of Saturday morning. According to police, the victim has been identified as Ashraf Masih. Islamabad sees spike in crimes targeting foreigners. According to the initial reports, the attackers first stabbed the victim with a knife and then used a heavy stone to murder him. The Sabzi Mandi police station reached the scene and has started an investigation. The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem and other legalities. During his visit to Faisal Mosque with other CDA officials, Muhammad Ali emphasised the need to enhance the mosque’s cleanliness. He directed that areas needing paint be addressed, broken tiles be fixed and the surrounding area of the mosque be improved immediately.

He stressed the importance of expediting the decoration and renovation works to ensure all possible facilities for worshippers visiting the mosque.

“Faisal Mosque holds national significance, not just for Islamabad, so its renovation should be a priority,” he stated. Following the chairman’s directives, the mosque’s non-operational fountains have been repaired and made functional.

