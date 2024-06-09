Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage projects

APP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the ongoing and delayed projects before the onset of the monsoon rains.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday the Mayor said the pre-monsoon showers were also expected in the ongoing month. During the meeting the mayor was briefed about the drainage projects being undertaken in the city. Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon also directed the officials to complete the projects before rain. He warned that the officials held responsible for delay in projects would face disciplinary action.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024