Meeting of Mines Welfare Board held

June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SWABI    -   A special consultation meeting of the Mines Welfare Board was held with the Secretary Minerals regarding the welfare schemes received under the Commissionerate of Mines Labour Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next session 2023, 2024.

The meeting discussed in detail the compensation package including death grant that is increased from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million and disability grant Rs300,000 to Rs600,000 ie after a detailed consultation with all the members of the Mines Welfare Board, approval was given.

