Ministry sees economic stability showing positive results

ISLAMABAD - As the fiscal year is going to close, signs of economic stability are becoming more evident, as the GDP growth is on the recovery path, while inflation continues its steady decline.

Fiscal consolidation efforts are apparent from the positive primary balance, and the resilience of the external sector is evident by the positive current account balance, the ministry of finance noted in its recent report.

Agriculture emerged as a main driver of economic growth in the current fiscal year, registering growth of 6.25 percent. The agriculture sector’s recovery is mainly attributed to government initiatives through improved input supply and increased credit disbursement to farmers. In July-April FY2024, input situation remained encouraging as farm tractors production and sales increased by 54.8 and 56.6 percent, respectively. Whereas a 33.8 percent surge was observed in agricultural credit disbursement during Jul-March FY2024. However, there was a mixed trend in fertilizers usage in April 2024, with Urea offtake decreasing by 19.7 percent and DAP offtake increasing by 82.5 percent. Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth in 2024Q3, became positive and is expected to remain moderately positive on average throughout the second half of the current FY.

While, it witnessed a minor decline of 0.1 percent during Jul-Mar FY 2024 against the contraction of 7.0 percent in the same period last year. During this period, 11 to 22 sectors witnessed positive growth. The CPI inflation stood at 17.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to 36.4 percent in April 2023. The major drivers include Housing, water, electricity, gas & fuel, Perishable food items, Furnishing & Household equipment maintenance, Clothing & Footwear and Transport.

On the fiscal front, during July–March FY24, the revenue growth outpaced the growth in expenditures. Within revenues, both tax and non-tax collection grew significantly by 29.3 percent and 90.7 percent, respectively. Moreover, measures to control non-mark-up spending helped in improving the primary surplus to Rs 1615.4 billion (1.5 percent of GDP) from Rs 503.8 billion (0.6 percent of GDP) last year. While, overall fiscal deficit remained at 3.7 percent of GDP, the same as recorded last year.

On the external front, the current account for FY2024 (July-April) narrowed down significantly, recording a deficit of $0.2 billion compared to last year’s $3.9 billion, primarily due to an improved trade balance.

In April 2024, the current account surplus recorded at $491 million, an increase from $434 million in March 2024. Year-on-year, exports in April 2024 increased by 23.4 percent to $2.6 billion, fuelled by eased import restrictions that enhanced the supply chain for export industries. In the same period, imports also rose by 22.8 percent to $4.4 billion. The trade deficit for April 2024 recorded at $1.8 billion. Furthermore, the FDI witnessed an increase of 39.1 percent and reached to $ 358.8 million in April 2024, as against an inflow of $ 258.0 million last month. Remittances in April 2024 were encouraging, as it increased on year-on-year basis by 27.9% to $2.8 billion. On the back of persistent policy rate at 22 percent, during 1st July – 03rd May, FY2024 money supply (M2) shows growth of 7.1 percent (Rs 2,229.8 billion) as compared 7.0 percent growth (Rs 1,943.4 billion) in last year.

Although the, signs of a moderate economic recovery are evident. But to sustain this positive momentum, the policy efforts and reforms to raise productivity, and competitiveness are imperative.