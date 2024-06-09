Sunday, June 09, 2024
Motorway police arrest 3 inter-provincial drug smugglers

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Aattock    -   Motorway police have arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers and recovered 117.6 kg hashish and 36 kg opium. Both the smugglers whose identity was not disclosed were trying to smuggle this huge quantity of drugs from Peshawar to Rawalpindi. On the other hand, Attock Khurd police arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler Waqar Afridi who was trying to smuggle 33.6 kg hashish by his car. On the other hand, Additional Sessions Judge Attock Farkhanda awarded 14 year-imprisonment and Rs 4 lac fine to a drug smuggler Muhammad Riaz.

Our Staff Reporter

