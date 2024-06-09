Sunday, June 09, 2024
Naqvi calls on UN chief

June 09, 2024
UNITED NATIONS    -   Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who is on a visit to New York, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters on Friday. During the meeting, they discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations, the world body’s flagship activity, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission. Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of military and police personnel to UN peace operations with more than 3,800 now serving in  Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara. “The UN Secretary-General expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion,” the press release added. Ambassador Munir Akram, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, was present at the meeting.

