National Cultures Festival gets underway in Grodno

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of the 14th Festival of National Cultures in Grodno, Belarus ended with stunning fireworks and a festive concert. Pakistan, participating for the first time, mesmerized thousands with a Sufi dance performance on the main stage, witnessed by the Prime Minister, the Governor of Grodno, and several high-profile dignitaries.

Speaking to the media prior to the opening ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan expressed his delight at Pakistan’s inaugural participation.

“It is an honour to share the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan with the people of Belarus. Our Sufi dance performance is a testament to the beauty and depth of our traditions, and we are thrilled to be a part of this esteemed festival,” Ambassador Khan stated.

The Festival of National Cultures in Grodno is a prestigious event that celebrates the diversity and richness of global cultures.

Pakistan’s participation this year not only showcases its cultural heritage but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.