Naval Chief meets with Qatari military command

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, met with the military command of Qatar during his visit to the Kingdom. According to the ISPR, the Naval Chief met with the Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces and Commander of Qatar Amiri Naval Forces and discussed matters of mutual interest. The issues of defence relationship, bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security came under discussion during the meeting. Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy, Umm Al Houl Naval Base and also the ships of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces. According to the ISPR, the Naval Chief was also briefed on the capacity of the Qatari Navy. Admiral Ashraf highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy for strengthening regional maritime security through regional maritime security patrol and combined maritime forces. The hosts appreciated the Pakistan Navy for its efforts in ensuring regional maritime security.

According to the ISPR, the visit will promote bilateral relations.