New era of hospitality dawns in Balochistan

QUETTA - As the Balochistan region has started receiving a major inflow of international travellers as well as world business groups following the Gwadar seaport operations and CPEC route, a new era of hospitality has dawned in the province with the Best Western Hotels opening its latest property in Quetta within the Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The launch event featured other notable guests, dignitaries, influencers, businessmen, investors and celebrities including Abdul Moeed Ishrat, CEO of M&I Premier; Immad Ali Khan, Partner of M&I Premier; and renowned actress Durr-e-Fishaan.

This initiative, taken in collaboration with the DHA Quetta, highlights the city’s appeal and the crucial role of DHA Quetta in establishing a secure, high-standard living environment. In this regard, the DHA Quetta Administrator’s efforts have been a key in bringing world-class living standards to Balochistan. This new establishment is set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and boost local businesses. It is expected to attract more international brands to Quetta, further integrating the region into the global economy. Additionally, the launch emphasizes women’s empowerment by offering inclusive employment opportunities and fostering a supportive environment for women’s career advancement. “The opening of Best Western Hotels in Quetta is a remarkable achievement for our community,” Administrator of DHA Quetta Brigadier Azhar Munir, who played an instrumental role in initiating and implementing this venture, said while speaking at the opening ceremony. “This partnership with Best Western Hotels & Resorts underscores our commitment to providing high-quality amenities in DHA Quetta. We are keen to offer excellent hospitality services to both residents and visitors. “Our commitment to a secure, modern housing society has been essential in attracting international investments, providing amenities and living standards comparable to global high-standard housing societies,” said the DHA Quetta administrator. In his remarks, CEO of M&I Premier Abdul Moeed Ishrat stated, “We are focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience, with the new Best Western Hotel in DHA Quetta setting new standards in luxury and comfort.” On the occasion, Immad Ali Khan, Partner of M&I Premier, said that this grand venture would definitely be the trend setter in hospitality as well as quality life in Balochistan, which is now open to receive a huge number of international travellers. Best Western® Hotels & Resorts offers 18 hotel brands worldwide, with over 4,700 hotels in more than 100 countries, making it a trusted global hospitality leader.

M&I is a leading development firm dedicated to sustainable growth in emerging markets, focusing on innovation, inclusivity, and excellence to improve quality of life.