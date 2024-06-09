With 53,000 pending cases, the Supreme Court urgently needed to fill the two vacancies on its 17-judge panel. The Judicial Commission has selected the Chief Justices of the Lahore and Sindh High Courts to assume these positions. There could have been a third woman Justice on the panel, but it was decided otherwise, given the merits of LHC’s CJ Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan in handling criminal cases. Both Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi (CJ SHC) are experienced judges, with the former having also served as the Secretary-General and President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

The challenges ahead for the apex court are numerous. High-profile political cases occupy the top judiciary daily, resulting in many other cases being delayed. A full bench increases the chances of timely justice. With 26% of criminal cases still pending, it is hoped that the addition of Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan will ensure these cases receive due attention.

As a reputable state institution, the judiciary maintains its privacy in matters of appointments and elevations. Although these two appointments will now be considered by the Parliamentary Committee, it is unlikely that the committee will interfere with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s decision. With an abundance of political cases, the judicial system is overburdened, often debating issues such as livestreaming proceedings. There is a clear lack of efficiency, and the notion of justice delayed is a proven fact with 53,000 pending cases as evidence.

The system needs to speed up. Hundreds of thousands of people are awaiting justice. With these two new judges assuming their roles, there is hope that the apex court will deliver justice more swiftly. Internal divisions have already come to light, but differences in legal application must not be confused with politicization.