Pakistan's energy shortfall stands at 5,543 megawatts

The energy shortfall in the country stands at 5,543 megawatts.

According to sources in the Power Division, the demand for electricity in the country is recorded at 25,000 megawatts, while electricity production stands at 19,457 megawatts.

Of this, 6,890 megawatts are being generated from hydropower, while thermal power plants are producing 685 megawatts and private sector powerhouses are adding 7,885 megawatts.

It is learned that wind power plants are producing 782 megawatts, solar power plants 184 megawatts, biomass 132 megawatts and nuclear power plants 2,894 megawatts.

It may be mentioned here that due to the energy shortfall, power outages of up to six hours are being observed nationwide, while areas with line losses are facing power cuts of up to 14 hours.