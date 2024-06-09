Sunday, June 09, 2024
Parliament, not streets, real guardian of constitution, says Nawaz Sharif

8:57 PM | June 09, 2024
Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has stated that the real guardian of the constitution of Pakistan was not the streets, but parliament.

Nawaz made these comments during his meeting with Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan here on Sunday.

Nawaz observed that aimless protests and disturbances on streets and intersections had always harmed the constitution and democracy.

PML-N’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui, was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly during next three months.

Talking to media in Khairpur, the PPP leader said that next three months are very important for Shehbaz Sharif.

“The provincial assemblies will remain intact but the National Assembly can be resolved and elections would be held again,” he said.

