Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PBA condemns attack on advocate

APP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   The Peshawar Bar Association (PBA) on Saturday condemned the attack on Ali Zaman Advocate and demanded from the police to arrest the attackers soon.

In a press statement issued by the association, the PBA demanded that those who attacked on Ali Zaman Advocate should be arrested. The government should take notice of negligence of security agencies, the PBA said. The implementation of the Lawyers Protection Act should be ensured in true sense, it added. The Bar Association also prayed for the recovery of Ali Zaman Advocate.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1717914239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024