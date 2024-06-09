PBA condemns attack on advocate

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Bar Association (PBA) on Saturday condemned the attack on Ali Zaman Advocate and demanded from the police to arrest the attackers soon.

In a press statement issued by the association, the PBA demanded that those who attacked on Ali Zaman Advocate should be arrested. The government should take notice of negligence of security agencies, the PBA said. The implementation of the Lawyers Protection Act should be ensured in true sense, it added. The Bar Association also prayed for the recovery of Ali Zaman Advocate.