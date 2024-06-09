Pensioners’ Plight

The next year’s budget is soon going to be finalized and presented before the National Assembly. However, the pensioners are worried about whether there will be an increase in pensions commensurate with the ongoing inflation rate.

The Federal government is expected to provide maximum relief to the inflation-hit segments of society, including pensioners. The current inflation rate appears to be above 20%. To let the pensioners take a sigh of relief, the Prime Minister is requested to consider allowing at least a 15% increase in pensions in the next year’s budget.

S. ALI ZIA FRASHVI,

Islamabad.