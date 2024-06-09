Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pensioners’ Plight

June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The next year’s budget is soon going to be finalized and presented before the National Assembly. However, the pensioners are worried about whether there will be an increase in pensions commensurate with the ongoing inflation rate.

The Federal government is expected to provide maximum relief to the inflation-hit segments of society, including pensioners. The current inflation rate appears to be above 20%. To let the pensioners take a sigh of relief, the Prime Minister is requested to consider allowing at least a 15% increase in pensions in the next year’s budget.

S. ALI ZIA FRASHVI,

Islamabad.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024