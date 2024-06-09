



PM Shehbaz may dissolve National Assembly, predicts PPP's Manzoor Wassan













Next three months are very important for Shehbaz Sharif, says PPP leader

Updated On: Sun, 09 Jun 2024 18:01:02 PKT



KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly during next three months.

Talking to media in Khairpur, the PPP leader said that next three months are very important for Shehbaz Sharif.

“The provincial assemblies will remain intact but the National Assembly can be resolved and elections would be held again,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leader is famous for predicting political speculations.

Talking about the PTI founder, Manzoor Wassan said that Imran Khan only got temporary relief in the cipher case.

“The situation is not good for Imran Khan and the country,” he said.

He added that Pakistan cricket team should work hard to perform well in the World Cup.