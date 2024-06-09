Police arrest 448 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - Police have rounded up as many as 448 drug peddlers during a massive campaign titled “Nasha Ab Nahi” from capital city and seized huge quantity of narcotics from their possession. Of 448, some 85 are former jail birds handcuffed by police, disclosed SSP Investigation Islamabad Hassan Jahangir Watto at a presser held at Rescue 15 here on Saturday.

The SSP said following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police are actively running the special “Nasha Ab Nahe” movement to rid the federal capital of drugs and protect the youth from the menace of drug addiction.

He said that the teams of Islamabad police have conducted extensive crackdown across different areas of the city, and arrested 448 drug peddlers including 85 former jailbirds during the movement. He further said that, police teams also recovered 23 kilograms of ice, 146 kilograms of heroin, 60 kilograms of hashish, and 2338 liters of liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused were involved in drug trafficking in various parts of the city, while 438 cases have been registered against them in different police stations. To ensure public awareness and a robust crackdown against drug dealers, the Islamabad Police has also continued its awareness campaign through various social media channels. The SSP Investigations said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. He assured that no element will be allowed to endanger the lives of the youth.

The Islamabad Police is committed to bringing those involved in the heinous business of drug trafficking to justice. The citizens are also urged to play their part in this mission by reporting any such activities in their areas to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline “Pukar-15”, or via “ICT-15” app, so that together we can cleanse our society of this abominable trade and secure the future of our youth. Separately, Islamabad police have arrested 7 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, a public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions, of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad police teams have arrested 07 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.