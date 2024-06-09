Sunday, June 09, 2024
Police on high alert at churches across Punjab

Police on high alert at churches across Punjab
Web Desk
11:11 AM | June 09, 2024
National

Punjab Police have been put on high alert and ordered to enhance security measures at churches across the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed RPOs and DPOs to personally inspect security arrangements at churches and sensitive locations.

Additional police personnel and snipers will be deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Teams will conduct effective patrolling around churches.

The police chief has also urged religious scholars, Christian community leaders, and peace committee members to promote interfaith harmony and ensure peaceful religious gatherings.
Last year, a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community”.

Web Desk

National

