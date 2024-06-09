Sunday, June 09, 2024
PTDC 2-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects

APP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with the World Bank Group will organise a two-day Pakistan Travel and Tourism Symposium scheduled to be held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here from June 10 to 11.

Talking to APP, the PTDC official said that the Tourism Symposium would be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building a National Economy through tourism. 

He further said that the symposium would be organised to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential to create government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B) and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders. 

He said that PTDC intended to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of the tourism industry of the country.

APP

