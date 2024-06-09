Randhawa directs to complete repair work of Faisal Mosque shortly

ISLAMABAD - Chair­man Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muham­mad Ali Randhawa on Sat­urday directed that all re­pair and maintenance work on Faisal Mosque should be completed shortly.

During his visit to Faisal Mosque with other CDA offi­cials, Muhammad Ali empha­sised the need to enhance the mosque’s cleanliness. He directed that areas need­ing paint be addressed, bro­ken tiles be fixed and the sur­rounding area of the mosque be improved immediately.

He stressed the impor­tance of expediting the deco­ration and renovation works to ensure all possible facili­ties for worshippers visiting the mosque.

“Faisal Mosque holds na­tional significance, not just for Islamabad, so its reno­vation should be a priori­ty,” he stated. Following the chairman’s directives, the mosque’s non-operational fountains have been repaired and made functional.