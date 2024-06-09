Sunday, June 09, 2024
Sarim Burney sent to jail on judicial remand

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A local court in Karachi on Saturday rejected Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request for an extension in the physical remand of Sarim Burney, a social worker and philanthropist presently in custody in connection with charges of human smuggling, and sent him to jail on two-day judicial  remand instead.

The hearing of Burney’s bail petition will be held on June 10. On Thursday, the court had granted a two-day physical remand of Burney to the Federal  Investigation Agency (FIA) on human smuggling charges. Investigation Officer (IO) in the case Chaudhry Bilal produced Burney before Judicial Magistrate  Khaleequz Zaman and requested for a 14-day physical remand of the suspect. During the hearing, Burney’s counsel argued that a fake case was registered against his client and requested the court to discharge him from the case.

However, the court turned down the request and granted his two-day physical remand to the FIA. In the FIR, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered against the rights activist, it was alleged that he had trafficked newborns to the United States (US). Earlier on Thursday, Burney was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Our Staff Reporter

