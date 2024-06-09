SCCI chief lauds SECDIV’s efforts to regulate exports

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq praised initiatives of the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to curb the export of unauthorized and unregulated items/products.

The stressed the need for awareness among exporters about international rules, conditions, and relevant Acts to halt the export of unauthorized and unregulated items/products. He emphasized that enhancing legal exports would stabilize the economy and put the country on the path of sustainable progress. Fuad Ishaq was talking to a four-member team from SECDIV during a visit to the chamber house, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The SECDIV team consisted of Deputy Director Wasif Mehmood, Deputy Director Zeshan Khalid, Assistant Director Jsias Arshad, and DC Customs Usman Butt. The SCCI Acting Secretary General, Secretary, and other officials were also present. The SECDIV team briefed the SCCI president on the institution’s objectives, explaining that the unit’s primary purpose is to curb the unauthorized and unregulated export of items/components that can be used in the preparation of weapons of mass destruction.

The government of Pakistan established the division following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, and an Act to this effect was promulgated in 2004. The officials detailed the role and responsibilities of SECDIV and urged the SCCI president to raise awareness among its members, especially those engaged in exporting sensitive materials. The delegation provided a list of all items regulated by SECDIV.

Fuad Ishaq appreciated the efforts of SECDIV, stating that if exporters are aware of the conditions and regulations of this Act, they can avoid unnecessary hurdles and bottlenecks.