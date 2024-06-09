Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Scholarship cheques distributed among minority students

Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The Punjab government on Saturday distributed scholarship cheques for Rs1,545,000 among 45 minority students in Sargodha division. The cheques distribution ceremony was held at the Civil Defence Hall where Section Officer for Minority Affairs Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmed and Assistant Director Land Record Madam Shehla distributed the cheques among the students.  The minority students paid their special thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for paying special focus on minorities and their educational needs.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024